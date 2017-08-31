Local News
Sports
Business
Opinion
Lifestyles
Gusto
Sign in
Manage Account
Logout
On the field: Bills vs Lions
Friday, September 1, 2017
The Buffalo Bills faced the Detroit Lions at New Era Field on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. This was the fourth and final preseason game for the Bills.
Buy This Photo
Related content
Pregame Primer: Bills vs. Lions
Daily Drive Podcast: Bills-Lions preseason preview
Live coverage: Bills vs. Lions (preseason Week Four)
Inside Genesee Brewing Co.
Thursday, August 31
The historic Rochester brewery is in the midst of a major expansion while brewing the same Genny beer that has been embraced by Western New Yorkers for generations.
#EveryDayAPhoto: Celebrating the beauty of Western New York
Thursday, August 31
Western New York is a beautiful place – and each day, Buffalo News photographers will bring you a photo to prove it. Our challenge is to look at things differently, to remind us all to slow down and enjoy our surroundings. Check back each morning to see our favorite image for the day. View the images in full screen for the most impact. – Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
Inside the $2.5 million former home of Mario Williams
Wednesday, August 30
What does the 13,200-square-foot mansion that once housed a Buffalo Bill look like on the inside? Photos from the listing by Hunt Real Estate give you a peek inside.
How recycling becomes art: the 'Art of Fashion'
Wednesday, August 30
At first glance, it's difficult to believe that these elegant and intricate costumes are made from recycled materials. And yet such unwanted items have taken center stage in the whimsical "Art of Fashion" exhibit at the Townsend Gallery of the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center.
Flooding deluges Houston
Tuesday, August 29
A deluge of rain and rising floodwaters left Houston immersed and helpless Aug. 28, though the full extent of the damage won't be known for days. "This is going to take years for us to be able to build out the repairs that are going to be needed to overcome this flooding and hurricane disaster," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday morning in an ABC television interview.
Field of sunflowers draws a crowd in Sanborn
Tuesday, August 29
People come to see sunflowers at Chad and Louise Danielewicz's farm in Sanborn, NY.
The Week in Pictures: Aug. 21- 27, 2017
Monday, August 28
The Week in Pictures highlights photographs taken by Buffalo News photographers, providing you a visual recap of the week of August 21-27, 2017
Fleeing the flooding from Hurricane Harvey
Monday, August 28
The full extent of Harvey’s aftermath started to come into chilling focus Monday in Houston and across much of Central Texas, as rain measured in feet, not inches, overwhelmed lakes, rivers and bayous, leaving several people dead and thousands displaced in a weather disaster described as “beyond anything experienced.”
Buffalo Rotary Duck Derby
Monday, August 28
For the third year, the Buffalo Rotary has held the Buffalo Rotary Duck Derby fundraiser to benefit Rotary Reads Kids Club, which provides funds to renovate nine neighborhood libraries in the City of Buffalo.
Upscale student housing opens near Buffalo State
Sunday, August 27
Campus Walk and the Monarch 716 complex are off-campus options for upperclassmen at SUNY Buffalo State and are transforming the neighborhood.
100 Things Plus: Dig for fossils at Penn Dixie
Saturday, August 26
Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve at 4050 North St. in Blasdell has a legendary treasure trove of fossils. There are thousands of fossils to be discovered and collected among the mounds of stone, dirt, rocks and water. It's on the site of the former Pennsylvania Dixie cement quarry, which closed in the early 1970s. The fossil park opened to the public in 1993. Dozens of visitors were on a journey to find their treasures, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. It's open to the public seven days a week until Sept. 4. From Sept. 4 through Oct. 9, it will be open on weekends only, then will close for the season.
Midway State Park
Friday, August 25
Midway State Park is one of the oldest continually operating amusement parks in the nation and is located in Bemus Point.
Our Favorite National Dog Day photos
Thursday, August 24
Since Aug. 26 is National Dog Day, we're celebrating with this collection of your favorite dog photos. Submit your dog photos to The Buffalo News by emailing photos to Qina Liu at qliu@buffnews.com. Please include your dog's name and any fun facts for caption information.
Cleaning up the dump truck fire on the 190
Thursday, August 24
The I-190 northbound was closed to traffic at the Scajaquada Expressway exit after a dump truck crashed with a motorcycle and caught fire on Thursday afternoon. Here's a look at the scene afterward.
‘The Mentholatum’ takes shape
Tuesday, August 22
Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. and its partners are about two-thirds done with a $19 million project to convert the former Mentholatum Co. headquarters and manufacturing building on Niagara Street into 49 market-rate apartments.
Photos from the 2017 solar eclipse
Tuesday, August 22
The 2017 solar eclipse is the first coast-to-coast total eclipse in 99 years and the first in the continental United States since 1979. Submit your photos of the eclipse by emailing them to Qina Liu at qliu@buffnews.com. Please include where and when you took the photos.
Smiles at the Bills vs Lions tailgate
Friday, September 1
The last chance to fight for a roster spot in game action came Thursday, Aug. 31, at New Era Field, where the Bills hosted the Lions in the fourth and final preseason game. See who hung out at New Era Field before the clash.
Smiles at Plate Expectations 2017 in the Hotel Henry
Thursday, August 31
Traveling event Plate Expectations raised money for Meals on Wheels while introducing guests to celebrity "Top Chef" star Fabio Viviani and providing food, drinks and live music at Hotel Henry on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017.
Smiles at Live at Larkin - Music is Art Fest Preview
Thursday, August 31
Daylong music festival Music Is Art rapidly approaches, and Live at Larkin hosted a preview night on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at Larkin Square. Future Sounds of Buffalo and Hayden Fogle & the Ambassadors were among the performers.
Inside Lloyd Taco Factory
Thursday, August 31
The name Lloyd became familiar to Western New Yorkers as one of the region's first food trucks. Now it is equally known for the restaurant on Hertel Avenue that bears its name: Lloyd Taco Factory.
Smiles at Tonawanda Pizza Fest
Wednesday, August 30
Pizza Fest added a little extra spice to the weekly Wednesday Night Concert on the Canal series in Tonawanda, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 at Gateway Harbor. See who enjoyed a smorgasbord of pizza options as well as live music.
Smiles at Larkin Square Food Truck Tuesday
Wednesday, August 30
Area food lovers enjoyed the cool air of late August and the cooler sound of the blues provided by the Jeremy Keyes Band at Larkin Square for the now infamous “Food Truck Tuesday” on Aug. 29, 2017. Food Truck Tuesday continues through Oct. 3.
Cheap Thrills: Get a tasty meal for five bucks
Wednesday, August 30
With summertime splurges in the rear-view mirror and back-to-school lists looming, it seemed an appropriate season to explore how much tasty fun you can have for $5 in and around Buffalo.
Smiles at John Mayer tailgate at Darien Lake
Monday, August 28
See the fans who turned out for John Mayer, who brought his Search for Everything Tour to Darien Lake on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Dawes opened.
John Mayer plays Darien Lake
Monday, August 28
John Mayer on The Search for Everthing Tour, performs at Darien Lake on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Dawes opened for him.
Smiles at Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts
Monday, August 28
Elmwood Avenue was buzzing all weekend with the annual late-summer arts festival, which concluded on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. It's prime people-watching.
Smiles at the Buffalo Niagara Reptile Expo
Monday, August 28
Reptiles, amphibians and more unusual creatures hung out in the Adam's Mark Hotel on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, during the annual expo. Many of the attendees got to make some slithering friends.
Smiles at Buffalo Polka Fest in RiverWorks
Monday, August 28
Polka favorites Those Idiots, stars of Dyngus Day, took over Buffalo RiverWorks on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 for the inaugural PolkaFest.
Smiles at Ashanti and Ja Rule at Canalside
Monday, August 28
The '90s hip-hop collaborators are back on tour together, as Canalside welcomed the duo beloved for "Mesmerize" and "Always on Time," on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
Smiles at Leonard Oakes Steampunk Festival
Monday, August 28
Area festival-goers are all smiles during the Steampunk Festival, a “Festival of Bizarre Proportions,” at the Leonard Oakes Estate Winery in Medina. This year the festival welcomed Hala and Lalo, a duo of Steampunk stilt walkers. The event featured a world of inventors, creators, live artists, authors, chefs, musicians, sideshow performers and fermentation artists and those who pour the fermentation art.
Smiles at Carnival of Parahorror at Central Terminal
Monday, August 28
The spooky, strange and downright terrifying were heralded at the annual Carnival of Parahorror on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in the Buffalo Central Terminal. The festival continues Sunday.
Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts
Monday, August 28
Elmwood Avenue was buzzing all weekend with the annual late-summer arts festival, which concluded on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.
On the field: Bills vs Lions
Friday, September 1
The Buffalo Bills faced the Detroit Lions at New Era Field on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. This was the fourth and final preseason game for the Bills.
Coca-Cola Field turns 30 and Bisons Celery wins the race
Thursday, August 31
The Buffalo Bisons held a 30th anniversary night for Coca-Cola Field that included Celery winning its final mascot race.
Boys soccer: Clarence, Nichols
Thursday, August 31
Clarence High School's boys soccer team played Nichols' boys soccer team on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017.
Boys soccer: Williamsville North 2, Lancaster 0
Wednesday, August 30
Buffalo Bills practice: Aug. 29, 2017
Tuesday, August 29
From the ice to the booth: Sabres players turned analysts
Tuesday, August 29
With the news that Marty Biron will join the Sabres broadcast team, the talkative former goalie becomes part of a small club: former Sabres who became broadcasters for the team.
Bills sign QB Keith Wenning
Tuesday, August 29
With the signing of Keith Wenning, the Buffalo Bills will now have two healthy quarterbacks. Take a look through Wenning's career with the Cinncinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Ball State Cardinals.
Catches of the Week (Aug. 29) -
Tuesday, August 29
Submissions can be emailed to outdoors@buffnews.com and should include name, hometown and particulars of the catch. One photo will be selected as Catch of the Week and be published on the Thursday Outdoors page.
Buffalo Bills practice: Aug. 27, 2017
Monday, August 28
On the field: Ravens 13, Bills 9
Sunday, August 27
Before Saturday night’s game against the Ravens even started, the team announced defensive tackle Marcell Dareus had been sent home for a violation of team rules. That was only the start of the bad news for the Bills, though, in a game they went on to lose, 13-9.
Scrimmages: Sweet Home, Will East, GI, St. Francis, Lockport, Niag-Wheatfield
Sunday, August 27
Scrimmage photos between Sweet Home, Williamsville East, Grand Island, St. Francis, Lockport and Niagara Wheatfield at Lockport Middle School.
Buffalo Bills practice: Aug. 24, 2017
Thursday, August 24
Catches of the Week (Aug. 23)
Wednesday, August 23
Submissions can be emailed to outdoors@buffnews.com and should include name, hometown and particulars of the catch. Photos will appear in the weekly online gallery and one will be selected as Catch of the Week and be published on the Thursday Outdoors page.
Buffalo Bills practice: Aug. 22, 2017
Tuesday, August 22
The Buffalo Bills practice on Aug. 22, 2017, in Orchard Park.
5 possible free agent replacements for Anquan Boldin
Monday, August 21
So, now what? The Buffalo Bills might very well find themselves asking that question after wide receiver Anquan Bolding shocked the team by announcing his retirement Sunday. Signed just two weeks ago, the 36-year-old Boldin was being counted on to provide a trusted option in the slot for quarterback Tyrod Taylor as well as a veteran mentor in the locker room. Without him, the team will count on Jordan Matthews to be the No. 1 receiver when he returns from injury, while rookie Zay Jones will see an expanded role. The team might also end up keeping Andre Holmes on the roster even though his release would potentially help the team land a compensatory draft pick. If GM Brandon Beane elects to turn to the free-agent market to replace Boldin, here are five possibilities. -- Jay Skurski
Buffalo Bills practice
Sunday, August 20
City & Region
Inside Genesee Brewing Co.
Thursday August 31
#EveryDayAPhoto: Celebrating the beauty of Western New York
Thursday August 31
Inside the $2.5 million former home of Mario Williams
Wednesday August 30
How recycling becomes art: the 'Art of Fashion'
Wednesday August 30
Flooding deluges Houston
Tuesday August 29
Field of sunflowers draws a crowd in Sanborn
Tuesday August 29
The Week in Pictures: Aug. 21- 27, 2017
Monday August 28
Fleeing the flooding from Hurricane Harvey
Monday August 28
Buffalo Rotary Duck Derby
Monday August 28
Upscale student housing opens near Buffalo State
Sunday August 27
100 Things Plus: Dig for fossils at Penn Dixie
Saturday August 26
Midway State Park
Friday August 25
Our Favorite National Dog Day photos
Thursday August 24
Cleaning up the dump truck fire on the 190
Thursday August 24
‘The Mentholatum’ takes shape
Tuesday August 22
Photos from the 2017 solar eclipse
Tuesday August 22
View More City & Region Galleries
Entertainment
Smiles at the Bills vs Lions tailgate
Friday September 1
Smiles at Plate Expectations 2017 in the Hotel Henry
Thursday August 31
Smiles at Live at Larkin - Music is Art Fest Preview
Thursday August 31
Inside Lloyd Taco Factory
Thursday August 31
Smiles at Tonawanda Pizza Fest
Wednesday August 30
Smiles at Larkin Square Food Truck Tuesday
Wednesday August 30
Cheap Thrills: Get a tasty meal for five bucks
Wednesday August 30
Smiles at John Mayer tailgate at Darien Lake
Monday August 28
John Mayer plays Darien Lake
Monday August 28
Smiles at Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts
Monday August 28
Smiles at the Buffalo Niagara Reptile Expo
Monday August 28
Smiles at Buffalo Polka Fest in RiverWorks
Monday August 28
Smiles at Ashanti and Ja Rule at Canalside
Monday August 28
Smiles at Leonard Oakes Steampunk Festival
Monday August 28
Smiles at Carnival of Parahorror at Central Terminal
Monday August 28
Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts
Monday August 28
View More Entertainment Galleries
Sports
On the field: Bills vs Lions
Friday September 1
Coca-Cola Field turns 30 and Bisons Celery wins the race
Thursday August 31
Boys soccer: Clarence, Nichols
Thursday August 31
Boys soccer: Williamsville North 2, Lancaster 0
Wednesday August 30
Buffalo Bills practice: Aug. 29, 2017
Tuesday August 29
From the ice to the booth: Sabres players turned analysts
Tuesday August 29
Bills sign QB Keith Wenning
Tuesday August 29
Catches of the Week (Aug. 29) -
Tuesday August 29
Buffalo Bills practice: Aug. 27, 2017
Monday August 28
On the field: Ravens 13, Bills 9
Sunday August 27
Scrimmages: Sweet Home, Will East, GI, St. Francis, Lockport, Niag-Wheatfield
Sunday August 27
Buffalo Bills practice: Aug. 24, 2017
Thursday August 24
Catches of the Week (Aug. 23)
Wednesday August 23
Buffalo Bills practice: Aug. 22, 2017
Tuesday August 22
5 possible free agent replacements for Anquan Boldin
Monday August 21
Buffalo Bills practice
Sunday August 20
View More Sports Galleries